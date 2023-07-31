Mutilated corpse in Genoa, two Egyptians arrested for murder

ansa

For the mutilated body found in Genoathe prosecutor ordered the decree of stopped against two Egyptian nationals Abdelwahab Ahmed Gamal Kamel and Mohamed Ali Abdelghani. They are accused of the murder of Mahmoud Sayed Mohamed Abdalla and of killing a corpse. Mahmoud Sayed Mohamed Abdalla was killed in the night between Sunday 23rd and Monday 24th and thrown into the sea. His body, with severed head and hands, was found in the waters in front of the small port of Santa Margherita Ligure.

The prosecutor’s decision came late Sunday evening after the interrogation of the two Egyptian citizens which lasted over six hours.

According to investigators, the victim was shot in the heart with an awl. After killing the young man in Lavagna, the alleged killers would have thrown the body into the sea. Here the currents would have pushed the body to the place of discovery, that is, off the coast of Santa Margherita Ligure (Genoa).

