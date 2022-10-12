Home World Myanmar, another sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi, sentence extended to 26 years
Myanmar, another sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi, sentence extended to 26 years

Myanmar, another sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi, sentence extended to 26 years

A Myanmar court found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of two more corruption charges, sentencing her to an additional three years in prison, bringing her total prison sentence to 26 years. Suu Kyi, 77, was imprisoned on February 1, 2021 when the military seized power in the country and overthrew her elected government. The woman denied allegations that she received a $ 550,000 bribe from Maung Weik, a tycoon convicted several years ago for drug trafficking.

The 77-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, held in solitary confinement in a prison in the capital Naypyidaw, was the subject of a long trial denounced as “political” by the international community. She had already been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

