Naples: shots in the championship party, one dead and 3 injured. The prefect: “A fact unrelated to the celebrations”

His name was Vincenzo Costanzo, 26, a resident of Ponticelli, the man who died at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples after being injured last night – during the celebrations for the Napoli championship – in Piazza Volturno was already known to the police. After the news of the death, people believed to be close to the victim damaged Cardarelli’s emergency room.

The death of a man in Naples “is absolutely unrelated to the celebrations, it is not connected to the celebrations”. This was stated by the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba to the microphones of SkyTg24. “What I would like to underline is the sense of responsibility of the Neapolitans: yesterday there was a traffic ban and it was largely observed. There were gates with men from the police to guard them. The organization machine worked “, concludes the prefect.

Beware of “not giving the wrong message”. The mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, on Radio Anch’io on Radiouno talks about the man killed in the night. “This death that occurred is linked to a dynamic that has nothing to do with the party. It is a person who has an important criminal record. It was probably a settlement of accounts that has found the opportunity of the party“.

In the same square where Costanzo was shot, three other people were probably injured. A 26-year-old woman from Portici, in the province of Naples, arrived at the Pellegrini hospital. She was injured in the ankle, probably by a gunshot. She discharged, with 10 days of prognosis. Instead, a 24-year-old man from Ponticelli, the same neighborhood as the victim, arrived at the Villa Betania hospital. He was wounded in the right buttock, also from a gunshot, discharged with a 15-day prognosis. The same for a 20-year-old young man from Ponticelli.

According to the Carabinieri, one of the most accredited hypotheses is that everyone was injured in the same place, where Costanzo (Piazza Volturno) was allegedly also shot. It is not yet clear whether these were gunshots fired at random during the celebrations or instead of a targeted raid.

A 49-year-old Neapolitan, with a record, was arrested by the police for damage, resistance to a public official and interruption of public service: the woman, GP, is believed to be involved in the damage that occurred last night in the Cardarelli hospital.

A group of relatives gathered in the hospital where the injured man – in very serious condition – was treated and, hearing the news of their relative’s death, went into a rage, ranting at the officers and kicking and punching the entrance doors. The policemen, with the support of the Mobile department of Naples, managed to remove Costanzo’s relatives but were forced to block the woman who, in an attempt to return to the hospital, damaged the sliding doors of the emergency room and attacked the policemen .

