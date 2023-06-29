natalija stevanović in the main draw of wimbledon | Sports

A fantastic result for Natalija Stevanović, who will debut at the Grand Slam.

Source: Profimedia

Serbia will have a representative at this year’s Wimbledon! After successfully jumping three hurdles, Serbian tennis player Natalija Stevanović (formerly Kostić) found herself in the company of the best, who on Thursday afternoon with a triumph over Marin Basols (7:5, 7:5) she made the biggest success of her career.

Stevanović (28) will play in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career, and her best result so far was the third round of the Wimbledon 2021 qualifiers. She didn’t make it then, but she returned to London to experience playing against the best tennis players in the world and she succeeded!

For Natalija, who is currently the 223rd tennis player in the world, this is the biggest success in her career, and it should also be noted that she managed to achieve a great result in an impressive way. Natalija Stevanović went through three rounds of qualification without losing a setwhich shows that he welcomes one of the most important matches in his career in a great mood!

Like all other participants in the main draw of this year’s Wimbledon – among which will be qualifier Hamad Međedović, Natalija will find out who she plays against in the first round on Friday. The third Grand Slam of the season and the most prestigious tournament of the year starts next Monday and will last for the next two weeks.

