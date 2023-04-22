Nathy Peluso embraces danceable pop with her “Tonta”

Nathy Peluso returns with “Tonta”, her long-awaited new single in which there is a message of empowerment wrapped in a classic and danceable pop hit with the artist’s unmistakable innovative style. The theme is inspired by personal experiences that the public can easily identify with, marking a new stage in her career. “Tonta” brings with it the distinctive pop touch of her first studio album, “Calambre”, but elevated to a higher level of maturity.

The song was composed by Argentina in collaboration with Didi Gutmanwhile Illangelo (The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Grimes, Post Malone) brings his talents to the production. The piece of music combines a nostalgic inspiration from the eighties with a modern electronic approach.

This week, Nathy Peluso shared, in a column in VOGUE, the inspiration that led her to write the song: “I recently went through a process of tormenting inspiration, (a slap). I choked on a lot of momentous information. Basically a consequence of the pre-thirties (laughs). In the middle of the earthquake, for the first time in my life I allowed myself to enjoy that crisis. And they don’t know the pleasure that gave me the luxury of enjoying a brawl of that kind.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

