nebojša čović on the red star budget | Sports

Nebojsa Čović also revealed the size of Crvena zvezda’s budget.

Source: Printscreen/Prva TV

Nebojsa Covic he revealed the budget of Crvena zvezda. After Ostoja Mijailović, the first man of the red and whites announced himself and talked about the team from Mali Kalemegdan.

“Zvezda’s budget is about 15 million, 15,777,062 euros, the costs for players according to Euroleague fair play cannot exceed 60 percent of the budget, more precisely 10,192,792 euros, that is the budget for the 2023/24 season. The budget is a living thing, so if there are some arrivals or departures, it will move, but we have to respect the financial fair play that talks about the overall ratio of expenses“, said Čović in a guest appearance on “Prva” television.

Then he touched on taxes.

“Zvezda respects that, we expect others to respect it as well. We were under measures last year, our neighbors were enormously engaged to prevent Kampac from playing, which happened for two months. We submitted the report at the beginning of November, the deadline is December 20. It will be interesting to see how that committee will comment on some other budgets, for example from our neighbors. When you owe the state 585 million dinars in taxes.”

He continued to talk about taxes.

“I won’t go into that, I didn’t come to talk about what he said, it’s irrelevant. I won’t go into the stories about their payment, but as they said, that tax consolidated balance is about 5 million euros, with us the debt is about 860,000 euros. That’s documentation from the tax administration. From December 1 to 15, we paid 150,787,902 dinars, we will continue to do so on Monday and in the next month or two we will settle our tax obligations, which are exclusively related to VAT. We do not owe taxes and contributions. You receive salary, if you don’t have taxes and contributions, you don’t have work experience, health insurance. Each of our players is employed and they have benefits. Let everyone mind their own business, but let’s not tell untruths in public. If you sold tickets for 8 million euros or 5 -6, the projection in the budget is maybe 8, for us it is 5, so far we have sold around 3.8 million euros. 10 percent tax must be paid on that. I don’t see from the balance sheet that this has been done.”

Then he “stung” the eternal rival.

“It’s better not to spread falsehoods and lies, a narrative is being created that Zvezda is unsuccessful and Partizan is successful. That lie is repeated 1,000 times and that’s how it tries to get into people’s heads about such approaches. These are accurate data, which can be should be publicly available. Zvezda tries to be transparent and we are one of the most transparent clubs in our region. From 2011 to today we have won 22 trophies. Some announce a spectacular last season and won one trophy out of a total of three in seven years, we won two out of a total of 22. What is measurable in sports? Well, trophies,” Čović concluded.

