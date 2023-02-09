SATURDAY 11 AND SUNDAY 12 AT THE BOLOGNA EXHIBITION CENTER

Nerd Show: the curtain rises on a weekend full of fun, to be experienced among famous comic book authors, concerts, video games, cosplayers, youtubers

Among the guests of the first day the cartoonist and youtuber Sio and Mark “The Hammer” Arata, musician, creator and guitarist of J-Ax. In the afternoon, the delivery of the “La Musa d’oro” prize for the best voice actors and the concert by the king of cartoon theme songs, Giorgio Vanni.

From 10.00 on Saturday 11 February the curtain will rise Nerd Shows. A unique event, one of the most important of its kind in Italy in terms of number of guests and size, which ensures fun and lots of surprises for visitors. Like the tastiest and most assorted box of chocolates, quoting the famous Forrest Gump joke, Nerd Show offers the opportunity to taste all the flavors of the various planets that are part of the nerd world: video games, comics, cosplayers, science fiction, cartoon theme songs, model making, building blocks, past and present technology, television series.

Over 35,000 square meters – an area equivalent to about 130 tennis courts – to experience as protagonists and to explore far and wide, visiting the largest Italian artist alley with over 120 authorsentering into a huge and well-stocked games roomin which yesterday’s video games coexist with today’s most popular titles, following live shows, concerts, cosplay contests, K Pop competitions, Korean popular music, in which groups from all over Italy challenge each other by presenting original choreographies; to then continue, seamlessly, by participating in the meet & greet with influencers most famous on the webadmiring real masterpieces built with the famous bricksor by going in search of the gadget more curious or than unobtainable comic.

Saturday’s programme. Already from the first day Nerd Show offers a very rich offer of events with eagerly awaited guests starting from Sio, eclectic and ingenious cartoonist and youtuber, who, among other things, draws and animates the character Scottecs protagonist of highly clicked videos on Youtube (the channel has over 2 million and 3 thousand subscribers) and of a successful magazine. Sio will meet his fans for the entire day at the space set up by the Shockdom Publishing House.

For all lovers of the theme songs of some of the most famous cartoons, the concert, scheduled from 5.00 pm, by George Vanni, who, among other things, created the Italian theme song for Pokémon, Dragon Ball and Detective Conan. To add a little curiosity: Giorgio Vanni in 1992 performed with his group Tomato in Sanremo with the piece of his composition “You know what I feel for you”.

Also on Saturday, from 15.00, the names of the winners will be made official “The Golden Muse”, a trophy promoted by Voci Animate which celebrates the art of dubbing, which has made Italy great in the world. It will be a real talk show presented by the well-known television face Giovanni Muciaccia with exceptional guests: among them Monica Ward, unmistakable voice of Lisa in The Simpsons, Carlo Valli, Italian voice of Robin Williams, Chiara Fabiano who, in Italy, contributed to the success of the television series Wednesday inspired by the Addams Family, giving the floor to the disturbing protagonist; Angelo Maggi, voice of some of the most beloved characters of television and great cinema such as Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks and Commissioner Winchester in The Simpsons.

At 15.00, on the Alpha stage, it will then be possible to admire the Youtuber’s magic tricks Jack Nobile which boasts over 1 million and 300 thousand subscribers to its channel.

The performance of Mark “The Hammer” Arata, musician, multi-instrumentalist, youtuber, creator and guitarist of J-Ax, famous on Youtube thanks to the series “How to create a song without any talent” and many other highly appreciated formats. On the nine stages set up in the various areas there will therefore be a succession of surprises and performances, all in the name of pure entertainment: tournaments with the latest video games, cosplayer parades, interviews with famous cartoonists, K Pop choreographies and even wrestling matches.

Nerd Show 2023 also means dedicated areas to be discovered

The largest Italian artist alley ever built. Over 120 authors available to enthusiasts and the curious, to admire while they create their works and to ask for advice. Many of them, with primary roles, work for the most prestigious publishing houses such as Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Bao, Bonelli, Image, Zenescope, Shockdom, Bugs. Choosing just a few names is difficult, of course Matteo Scalera’s pencils shine in an extraordinary way, fine designer of the Black Science seriesLee Bermejo, designer of extraordinary works such as “Batman/Deathblow” and Gigi Cavenago, for years cover artist of Dylan Dog.

A 3,500 square meter games room, between the past and the future of video games. It is one of the most loved spaces by visitors. To offer everyone the chance to immerse themselves in the future of video games or take a nostalgic leap into the past, the area is divided into three sections. There Gamers Arena which hosts, in a pavilion of 3,500 square meters packed with attractions of all kinds, dozens of tournaments and hundreds of free to play setups. The spazio Play Now! with 14 large screens for the most exciting game sessions, for two or four players, and challenge each other in exciting matches. Finally, thearea Video Games History which houses the history and prehistory of electronic games. A good 3,000 square meters dedicated to vintage video games with 200 retro console stations and home computers from the 1970s to the early 2000s, more than 150 arcade cabinets, all to relive the atmosphere of the arcades of yesteryear.

Nerd Show is once again preparing to be one of the most important events in Italy dedicated to pop culture at the time of social media, offering dozens of opportunities for fun, really for everyone, which visitors, once inside, will be able to enjoy for free.