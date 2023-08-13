What are the new free services thanks to the EU, not just the obligation to renovate houses and replace appliances? Not only new obligations imposed by the EU in favor of the environment and its protection but decidedly expensive for the citizens who have to fulfill them: according to the latest news, in fact, the EU is also at work to guarantee advantages and facilities for the citizens.

A single currency for all EU citizens that guarantees access to free services without costs, the possibility of making online transactionsin shops and among people, without paying commissions: the EU project to establish the digital euro was born with these intentions.

The ECB is reportedly working on the creation of a form of digital currency that is structurally different from that managed by commercial banks and it is an innovation that could significantly facilitate the lives of citizens.

Indeed, according to what has been explained, having a digital euro would mean no longer having to deposit one’s money in the bank, pay expensive commissions to access your savings and use them through credit cards or other payment instruments. Everything would be simpler but also safer and less expensive, therefore, because having an account directly with the ECB means having your money safe, because the BC cannot go bankrupt and pay significantly fewer expenses.

By directly managing citizens’ money, the ECB would have the possibility of raising the remuneration rates on all citizens’ digital euro accounts but also of deciding on a negative rate to encourage people to spend money, also specifying that accounts in euro digital will not be remunerated.

However, the ECB should also set a limit to the amount of digital euros that every citizen could have, trying to keep part of everyone’s economic resources even in normal commercial banks that definitely need them for the disbursement of mortgages and loans.

So, the digital euro will work like cash but in a digital version and, as with cash, every digital euro held by consumers will be guaranteed directly by the European Central Bank but will have no costs and commissions.

The novelty announced by the EU, and which would be advantageous for citizens, joins the other ones new obligations (slightly less positive for citizens due to the high costs they would imply) already imposed by the EUstarting with the mandatory renovation of old houses.

In fact, the EU law has been approved which provides for the obligation to renovate to make polluting houses of energy class F or even G more efficient in many cases and bring them at least to class E according to various steps which, as foreseen, could be the following:

by 2030 all residential buildings will have to achieve at least energy class E; by 2033 the energy class to be achieved must be D; by 2040 it will be necessary to reach a level such as to guarantee a zero-emission building stock by 2050. According to the provisions of the new European law, the renovation obligation will apply to all houses and buildings of a class lower than AND the only properties exempt from the new home renovation obligation are: second homes; buildings of artistic value; buildings recognized for historical-architectural merits; cult buildings. The EU has also imposed a stop on the purchase and installation of gas boilers, considered polluting plants, which should completely disappear by 2029, as well as the obligation to replace gas cookers with induction cookers, which are not pollutants such as gas cookers, reduce cooking times and, consequently, energy consumption, but even in this case the transition could be gradual.

Among the other obligations imposed by the EU, there is also the replacement of lower energy class and polluting refrigerators and hydrofluorocarbon air conditioners, also known as F-gases, responsible, according to the EU, for the emission of greenhouse gases.

