News Udinese – Deulofeu renews until 2026 / Full details

The Juventus player Gerard Deulofeu has officially renewed his contract with the Friuli Venezia Giulia team: the latest

The backbone of the Bianconeri Gerard Deulofeu has officially renewed his contract until 2026. A big sigh of relief for the club that will finally be able to bet on the player without any problems or fear of losing him to zero in less than twelve months. A real press conference was announced today in order to announce his extension with the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. Let’s take a look at all of the player’s statements in detail. The words that led to this fundamental agreement for the Catalan’s career. The fans can’t wait to see him back on the pitch in his number ten.

“I’ve been saying that for a long time I am very happy to be in Udine. My experience has taught me to value where I am. Here I am happy. I respect and appreciate the city, the club”. The Spaniard then added: “There is so much to do. We have seen that we are strong, we have to take Udinese where we want. With a good job we can achieve important goals”. The conference did not end with these words, but rather continued and there was also a small dig to those who may have abandoned the boat much earlier than expected: Roberto Pereyra.

The new goal of the Spaniard

“I’m still a little short of being a true symbol. Examples are needed hereof a leader. I aspire to the band as captain, I hope to be of support to everyone”. another good news has arrived at Deulofeu’s renewal: a new graft directly from the Championship, a class of 2003 who wants to show off. Here’s what you need to know about the newcomer Camara

