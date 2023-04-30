Home » News Udinese – Ehizibue to scream: like the full-back he took the right wing
News Udinese – Ehizibue to scream: like the full-back he took the right wing

News Udinese – Ehizibue to scream: like the full-back he took the right wing

The Nigerian fullback has finally taken a position as a top player thanks (above all) to his latest performances. Here’s the thing about Ehizibue

Despite the defeat against Lecce, we cannot underestimate, however, the great performance of the lateral Nigerian Kingsley Ehizibue. The footballer has taken a place as an absolute protagonist thanks to a growing season finale. The opponents weren’t left even an inch on his wing in the offensive phase and in the defensive phase they suffered a lot from his ball and chain raids. Furthermore he has also jumped the man quite frequently and this he cannot do nothing but pleasure to the technician Andrea Sottil who continues to focus continuously on his abilities.

The lateral to date is became in all respects a titular and he will hardly be able to sit on the bench starting from the next meetings. His performances are too important for the team, as he is also becoming a factor in the offensive phase. The pressure he puts on all the laterals who try to overcome him is suffocating and creates various problems for the technicians who try to stem him.

Market deal

If it were to continue to grow with this regularity, it would return in zero time lots of market deals done as usual Pier Paolo Marino. We would like to remind everyone that it cost less than two million euros and his performances are proving that the Bianconeri have managed to find yet another talent that can be worth even ten times more than paid. All that remains is to pay yet another compliment to the management. Staying on the game theme, don’t lose all the votes assigned last night. Here are the Lecce-Udinese report cards <<

April 30, 2023

© breaking latest news

