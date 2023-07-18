Home » News Udinese – Here is the program for the day in Bad Kleinkirchheim
News Udinese – Here is the program for the day in Bad Kleinkirchheim

News Udinese – Here is the program for the day in Bad Kleinkirchheim

Here is today’s program for the second day of retreat for Andrea Sottil’s boys. The appointments that will support the bianconeri

Udinese is preparing to start the second day of withdrawal Austrian. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team arrived yesterday morning in Bad Klieinkirchheim and took the field in the afternoon for a very intense first session. The ball was touched for a very short time and almost the entire journey was centered around dry work. Today a double training session is scheduled which will certainly be heavy loads for all the players. Just in the morning there will also be the return to full regime by all nationals such as Sandi Lovric e Lazar Samardzic. The players are ready for this new season even if the market sirens are always very intense. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Officially fades an important objective for the defense. Ampadu will not be a Juventus player

July 18 – 09:15

