News Udinese – MVP Thauvin speaks: “We are focused on the championship”

Florian Thauvin he is without a doubt the protagonist of last night’s match. All the fans were expecting the first match in Udine to actually see what his level of form was. Yesterday evening a confirmation arrived that bodes well for the new season. The footballer knows he has given everything from the very first minutes and as a result he undoubtedly deserves the possibility of being able to have his say both in the league and in the cup. Don’t miss all of his words at the end of yesterday’s match. Here are the statements of the second ex Marseille striker.

“It was a good game of all against an organized opponent. We worked well with the coach and the staff all week to face this match in the best possible way and now we are concentrated on the first day of the championship”. Clear words for what could become to all intents and purposes a man in the locker room as well as a guiding spirit for the company of the technician Andrea Sottil. Florian he didn’t just talk about football, but also about all the players who are showing off together with him. Here are his words to his team mate Beto and midfielder Sandi Lovric.

The opinion of the comrades

“The assist for Lovric is instinctive, you can not think. I faked and saw that he was free, I preferred to pass it to him for the first goal. It was important to unlock the game”. Then he also added a few statements on the Portuguese striker: “It’s important for the forwards to have confidence on the pitch and I’m happy that they scored, he will raise the bar for everyone”. Clear words for a forward who is now he just wants to surprise. Don’t lose all the votes assigned last night after the match. Udinese-Catanzaro report cards <<

