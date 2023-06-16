News Udinese – New name for the defense comes from Germany / The point

The new Juventus defender in view of next year, the first of July will arrive. We’re not talking about a completely new footballer for Zebrette fans. The protagonist is a centre-back who has already made his debut for Udinese. The protagonist of the article is Filip Benkovic. During the season just spent in Germany he has exceeded expectations. He did really well, so much so that l’Eintracht Braunschweig must give up the player, but reluctantly. This year he made nineteen appearances and all as a starter, the only times he had to sit on the bench were due to a hip injury. As the days went by, he was fundamental in contributing to the team’s salvation and now he seems to be ready to give his opinion even with the Udinese shirt. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on Arslan’s future. Here is the new team of the German footballer <<