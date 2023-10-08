News Udinese | The former Nestorovski scores the first goal: regret for Sottil?

The former Friulians striker scored the momentary lead against Sampdoria. His eye for goal would have been useful to this Udinese team

Left in the summer after years as a supporting player in the Juventus attack, Ilya Nestorovsky he returned to scoring in black and white, but not with the Udinese shirt. The former Palermo striker, in fact, is experiencing a new phase of his career at Ascoli, in Serie B.

Against Sampdoria, Ascoli drew 1-1 yesterday. The goal of the momentary advantage of the ducals bears the signature of the former Udinese player Ilija Nestorovsky. The Macedonian headed the goal in the 49th minute to make it 1-0. For him it is the first goal with the Ascoli shirt in six matches played. His satisfaction was great after the race. He expressed it on social media: “Incredible emotion score in front of these fans!! A goal that I looked for and found with all my being… Now head down and work to get to the next match as best as possible”

