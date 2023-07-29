News Udinese – The path to the Coppa Italia has been written / Here are the opponents

Andrea Sottil’s team has officially written its path during the next Italian Cup. Here’s who the opponents will be

Andrea Sottil’s team was drawn yesterday afternoon together with all the other Serie A and Serie B teams (including four from Lega Pro) and were able to see what their path will be during the next Coppa Italia. The bianconeri are called to surpass themselves, given that they have not been able to pass the round of 16 for more than ten years now. Furthermore, during the last year, Andrea Sottil’s team has disappointed all expectations. We recall that he took the match against Monza lightly and an unexpected defeat at home came for three goals to two. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to see the first challengers.

The draw was kind to the Pozzo team given that during the first round they will have to deal with a company that has just been promoted from the third category of Italian football: the Catanzaro. The alternative, otherwise, would be a team that lost in the Lega Pro play-off final and as a result is still forced to remain in the category still mentioned: the Foggia. Udinese will have to battle against the winner of this challenge at the Dacia Arena in Udine on 11 August at 6 pm. This will be a real taste of the championship and above all a match not to be underestimated.

The rest of the way

In case of passage of the turn there will be to face the winner of the challenge between Cagliari and Palermo. A challenging match, but which will give away a huge stage like San Siro, given that in the round of 16 there will be Stefano Pioli's Rossoneri. We'll see if Udinese will finally be able to dispel the taboo and be able to go even beyond the round of 16.

