News Udinese – The under 20 on the pitch / Starting shirt for Pafundi

News Udinese – The under 20 on the pitch / Starting shirt for Pafundi

The under 20 World Cup is back and Italy, after the great performance against Brazil, wants to repeat. The opponent will be Nigeria: the latest

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. In the meantime one of the best talents of the Pozzo team is engaged on the other side of the world in the under 20 world championship which is being held in Argentina. Simone Pafundi he made everyone fall in love with his plays against Brazil and in the victory for three goals to two there is certainly something from him. Today we will take the field again and it will be against Nigeria, the Azzurrini are looking for and expecting another victory and for this very reason (barring sensational unforeseen events) Pafundi will still be the starter. Here is the possible starting line-up for coach Nunziata’s men: Italy (4-3-2-1): Desplanches; Zanotti, Ghilardi, Fontanarosa, Young; Prati, Faticanti, Casadei; Pafundi; Baldanzi, Ambrosino. Nobody intends to spare themselves and the best talents of our football will take the field. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. First offer for Rodrigo Becao <<<

May 24, 2023

