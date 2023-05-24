Night of drinks and food at Abbraccio Restaurant at Iguatemi Campinas – MONDO MODA

O @abbraciorestaurante from Iguatemi Campinas received guests to discover the new drink menu with reinterpretations of classics and includes non-alcoholic options on the night of Tuesday, May 23rd.

The options presented were:

1. Sangria Cítrica (sparkling wine with slices of orange, grapes, lemon and pineapple) and Red Fruit Sangria (red wine with slices of orange, strawberry and blackberry) with delicious Pizza Pesto and Formaggio;

2. Limoncello Martini with Bruschetta Caprese;

3. Abbraccio de Verano (house red wine, Vermouth Rosso, lemon soda, and orange slices) and Moscow Mule (vodka, spicy ginger beer, and lemon juice with blueberry foam) with Appetizer Board.

Moskow’s non-alcoholic options were also created (lemon juice, blueberry syrup, sparkling water and blueberry and ginger foams) and Mojito Frutti Di Bosco (mint, blackberry, lemon, orange juice and lemonade).

The bets of Abbraccio, which belongs to the Bloomin’ Brands holding, which owns the Outback Steakhouse and Aussie Grill brands, are echoed in the trend registered by the beverage market itself – a global study by the IWSR consultancy revealed that non-alcoholic or low-alcohol drinks will increase more than 30% in quantity until next year.

Hug Happy Hour

The alcoholic novelties, in addition to other selected drinks from the brand, are also available with a 50% discount at the brand’s Happy Hour, which takes place from Monday to Friday, from 5:30 pm to 8 pm, exclusively in the brand’s restaurants throughout Brazil.

In Campinas, Abbraccio is located on the first floor of the Iguatemi shopping center, with face-to-face service and also via iFood. The brand is also present in the metropolitan region of Sorocaba, through an operation that works exclusively for delivery, via iFood, installed in the Iguatemi Esplanada, with deliveries to several neighborhoods of Sorocaba and Votorantim.

Thanks to @Fercns @macchinacomunicacao tasty for the invitation.