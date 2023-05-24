Home » Night of drinks and food at Abbraccio Restaurant at Iguatemi Campinas – MONDO MODA
World

Night of drinks and food at Abbraccio Restaurant at Iguatemi Campinas – MONDO MODA

by admin
Night of drinks and food at Abbraccio Restaurant at Iguatemi Campinas – MONDO MODA

O @abbraciorestaurante from Iguatemi Campinas received guests to discover the new drink menu with reinterpretations of classics and includes non-alcoholic options on the night of Tuesday, May 23rd.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira and Flávio Casagrande at Drinks Night at Abbraccio (May) @ MONDO MODA

The options presented were:
1. Sangria Cítrica (sparkling wine with slices of orange, grapes, lemon and pineapple) and Red Fruit Sangria (red wine with slices of orange, strawberry and blackberry) with delicious Pizza Pesto and Formaggio;
2. Limoncello Martini with Bruschetta Caprese;
3. Abbraccio de Verano (house red wine, Vermouth Rosso, lemon soda, and orange slices) and Moscow Mule (vodka, spicy ginger beer, and lemon juice with blueberry foam) with Appetizer Board.
Moskow’s non-alcoholic options were also created (lemon juice, blueberry syrup, sparkling water and blueberry and ginger foams) and Mojito Frutti Di Bosco (mint, blackberry, lemon, orange juice and lemonade).

2023 Noite de Drinks no Hug (Maio) @ MONDO MODA

The bets of Abbraccio, which belongs to the Bloomin’ Brands holding, which owns the Outback Steakhouse and Aussie Grill brands, are echoed in the trend registered by the beverage market itself – a global study by the IWSR consultancy revealed that non-alcoholic or low-alcohol drinks will increase more than 30% in quantity until next year.

Hug Happy Hour

The alcoholic novelties, in addition to other selected drinks from the brand, are also available with a 50% discount at the brand’s Happy Hour, which takes place from Monday to Friday, from 5:30 pm to 8 pm, exclusively in the brand’s restaurants throughout Brazil.

2023 Noite de Drinks no Hug (Maio) @ MONDO MODA

2023 Noite de Drinks no Hug (Maio) @ MONDO MODA

2023 Noite de Drinks no Hug (Maio) @ MONDO MODA

2023 Noite de Drinks no Hug (Maio) @ MONDO MODA

2023 Noite de Drinks no Hug (Maio) @ MONDO MODA

In Campinas, Abbraccio is located on the first floor of the Iguatemi shopping center, with face-to-face service and also via iFood. The brand is also present in the metropolitan region of Sorocaba, through an operation that works exclusively for delivery, via iFood, installed in the Iguatemi Esplanada, with deliveries to several neighborhoods of Sorocaba and Votorantim.

Thanks to @Fercns @macchinacomunicacao tasty for the invitation.
See also  Japanese foreign minister boarded U.S. aircraft carrier cruising in Asian waters, pledged to strengthen military capabilities to help U.S. maintain regional security

You may also like

The EU to Italy: reduce spending increases and...

The babies of the Meknès Nest

Pyotr Kucherenko dead: who was the Russian deputy...

޲Сѧǹһح ˺Ѹƽ Ҵ߼–

Udinese transfer market – ADL wants to close...

Russian Prime Minister visits China: “Relations between Moscow...

Dragons play two friendlies against Ivory Coast |...

Ljulj, Ćaco and Rudi play for Spain |...

The first anniversary of the shooting at Robb...

Palermo, there are four hits in a few...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy