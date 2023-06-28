night of riots in Nanterre – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – Night of clashes on the outskirts of Paris after a 17-year-old delivery man driving a car was killed on Tuesday morning in the suburb of Nanterre by a police officer who shot him during a road check. The young man’s death sparked protests, with angry residents setting fire to barricades and police firing tear gas. According to reports from the prosecutor’s office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, the victim was injured by a gunshot and later died on the spot, while the policeman was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. One of the car’s passengers was stopped and released shortly after; the police are looking for another passenger, who has fled. The broadcaster Bfmtv reports at least 13 arrested in the context of the clashes. (Ap/LaPresse)

June 28, 2023 – Updated June 28, 2023, 12:23 am

