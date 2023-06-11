Nikola Jokić delighted with Novak Djokovic | Sports

Novak Djokovic left Nikola Jokic speechless.

Source: Youtube/ESPN

Novak Djokovic won Roland Garros, and Nikola Jokić is preparing with Denver to play on the night between Monday and Tuesday to become the NBA champion. Nikolina’s Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the finals against Miami and only one win separates Jokic from the greatest success of his career and another confirmation that at the moment there is no such good basketball player. Just as there is no better tennis player than Novak Djokovic.

In the announcement of the match against Miami, Nikola spoke about Djokovic’s triumph in Paris: “He won, how many times has God seen you? 23? Enough more… There are no words, everyone has already said everything, but a master of his craft and probably one of the best who played that sport”, said “Joker”.

A few hours earlier, Novak Djokovic beat Kasper Rudo and made history, winning the 23rd Grand Slam trophy of his career, a feat unmatched by any tennis player since the sport existed. Nole overtook Rafael Nadal and for the first time in his golden career reached the first place of the “eternal list” of Grand Slam champions. And then the Serbian national anthem was heard and it was Nole with tears in his eyes he sang “God’s justice”.