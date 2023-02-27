NIKOLA JOKIC, NBA basketball player from Denver, and his brother STRAHINJA, on the street basketball court Spanulis, in New Belgrade. Belgrade, May 28, 2017. photo: Nebojsa Parausic Basketball, 3×3

NIKOLA JOKIC, NBA basketball player from Denver, and his brother STRAHINJA, and MIODRAG RAZNATOVIC MISKO, manager, at the Spanulis street basketball court in New Belgrade. Belgrade, May 28, 2017. photo: Nebojsa Parausic Basketball, 3×3

NATALIJA MACESIC girlfriend and brother NIKOLA JOKIC Basketball fans of the Serbian national team at the 2019 World Cup quarterfinal match against Argentina in the Dongguan Sports Center Hall, Dongguan 09/10/2019. Photo: Marko Metlas Basketball, Serbia, World Cup, China, Argentina