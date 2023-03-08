“I wouldn’t be surprised if, after a supposed investigation, Westerners and their newspapers decide that the Nord Stream was destroyed by a dolphin-bomber escaped from Crimea to Ukraine”. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the article in the US newspaper New York Times according to which, according to American sources who have access to the latest results of the investigation, the sabotage of the submarine gas pipeline between Germany and Russia would have been carried out by an unspecified pro-Ukrainian group. Kiev has denied being involved in the operation. “We have nothing to do with the sabotage of the gas pipelines; it would be a nice compliment to our special services but when the investigation is concluded it will be seen that Ukraine has nothing to do with it,” he said Oleksii ReznikovMinister of Defense of Ukraine. The reconstruction of the NYT he specifies that there are no elements to bring the operation back to the Ukrainian government (but not even to exclude it, ndr).

“Washington and London, added Zakharova on his Telegram channel, they’re just “using controlled rumors” to support their interests. “I wonder – writes the spokeswoman – who authorizes these indiscretions. And the answer is that they are those who they don’t want to conduct a legal inquiry, and they want to divert public attention from the facts in every possible way”. Instead of releasing indiscretions, concludes Zakharova, “the Western regimes involved in the incident must respond to the official requests of the Russian side (for an investigation) and, at the very least, consider Seymour Hersh’s Journalistic Investigation”. Hersh’s investigation, published last , attributes the paternity of the operation to White House and Norway. There solidity of this reconstruction has been questioned mainly because the reporter cites only one anonymous source. However, according to some observers, the article that appeared in the New York Times could be a way to divert attention from a hypothetical US involvement. A reading endorsed by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov according to which “The media reports of the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipeline are a coordinated effort to divert attention and the Kremlin is puzzled about how US officials can assume anything about the attacks without an investigation”.

Read Also The Hersh Pulitzer Prize: “Nord Stream explosions ordered and organized by the White House and the CIA”. Washington denies

THE GERMAN FRONT – This morning the German Defense Minister, Boris Pistoriushe said of take note with interest of the new media indiscretions on the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, “but now we have to wait and see what will actually be confirmed. I don’t think it’s useful to comment hypothetically on the “ifs”. Everything must be clarified“. According to research published yesterday by Ard, Swr e timethe German investigators have not yet found those responsible for the sabotage of the Nord Stream, which took place last September, but they would follow a lead that would involve a group originating at least in part from Ukraine. Pistorius also referred to the possibility of an operation false flag “to blame pro-Ukrainian groups,” explaining that the likelihood of one hypothesis is currently similar to that of another and that for this we have to wait for clearer developments. The German federal prosecutor’s office GBA is investigating the sabotage and, as the Berlin government confirmed yesterday, has not yet reached a conclusion. The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office confirm that you have located a suspicious vessel and that he had it searched last January. The craft may have been used for carry explosives. No further details on possible perpetrators or motives were disclosed.

Even the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, he invited to wait for the results of the investigations and not to rush to conclusions based on media reports. “Obviously we follow very closely all the reports and also all the results that are available from different actors,” Baerbock said but it is necessary to wait to “then make assessments by the government” and “not draw conclusions prematurely”.