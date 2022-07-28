Home World North Korea, Kim Jong Un: “Ready to mobilize nuclear deterrence force”
North Korea, Kim Jong Un: “Ready to mobilize nuclear deterrence force”

North Korean President Kim Jong Un said North Korea is preparing to mobilize its nuclear deterrence force “fully and rapidly” and for any military confrontation with the United States.

Kim Jong Un: “We have weapons for all crises”

“We have weapons capable and completely ready to respond to all crises and we are able to mobilize fully and quickly with precision our own forces with a vocation for the nuclear deterrence of our country”, underlined the North Korean president in Pyongyang during the Victory Day, the 69th anniversary of the armistice or truce of the Korean War (1950-1953), as reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The message to the USA

As for the US, Kim said: “I confirm that Korea is fully ready to respond to all military clashes with the United States“, adding that if the United States continues to “hurt” the image of North Korea and “They threaten his security and his interests, he will have to resign himself to having more worries and crises”.

Kim Jong Un warned South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for his comments on a “preemptive strike” in the face of North Korea’s ballistic provocations.

Tension rises with South Korea

“If (the South) makes such a dangerous attempt, there will be immediate retaliation by powerful forces and the Yoon administration and its armies will be annihilated,” he warned. “The South Korean government and military criminals are looking for a fight against us,” she added.

