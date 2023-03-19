Listen to the audio version of the article

North Korea has launched another ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. The object of the launch – explains the joint staff of South Korea – would have been a short-range ballistic missile (Srbm), which left from the Tongchang-ri area, on the western coast of the peninsula, at 11:05 local time (3 :05 in Italy). The area is home to the North’s primary long-range rocket launch site. Kim Jong-un has increased provocations in recent days, while the periodic joint military exercises between the United States and Seoul are underway, which North Korea defines as “preparations for a war of aggression”.