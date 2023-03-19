Home World North Korea, Kim launches a new ballistic missile
World

North Korea, Kim launches a new ballistic missile

by admin
North Korea, Kim launches a new ballistic missile

North Korea has launched another ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. The object of the launch – explains the joint staff of South Korea – would have been a short-range ballistic missile (Srbm), which left from the Tongchang-ri area, on the western coast of the peninsula, at 11:05 local time (3 :05 in Italy). The area is home to the North’s primary long-range rocket launch site. Kim Jong-un has increased provocations in recent days, while the periodic joint military exercises between the United States and Seoul are underway, which North Korea defines as “preparations for a war of aggression”.

Find out more

See also  Accident in San Donà di Piave, with the car in the canal: he dies at the age of 19 in front of his twin - il Resto del Carlino

You may also like

Ashley Graham’s husband had a vasectomy | Magazine

Putin visits Mariupol, images of the Russian president...

[Hong Kong News]Political censorship kills overseas lawyers and...

There was a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Ecuador:...

Putin has visited occupied Ukrainian territory for the...

“I need another 2-3 years for physique, but...

Nuclear, Great Britain classifies it “as a sustainable...

Putin visits Kiev, Crimea, confirms it’s only ‘matter...

Miley Cyrus, critic of her album Endless summer...

6.9 magnitude earthquake in Ecuador: victims and injured,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy