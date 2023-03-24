Listen to the audio version of the article

North Korea has claimed to have tested a underwater drone with nuclear capability, designed to generate a gigantic “radioactive tsunami” fleets of warships and ports. Analysts were skeptical that the device actually poses a major new threat, but the test underscores the North’s commitment to increasing nuclear threats.

This week’s test came as the United States reportedly planned to deploy strike groups of aircraft carrier and other advanced resources in the waters off the Korean Peninsula. The military tensions are at their peak: The pace of North Korean weapons tests and joint US-South Korea military exercises has accelerated over the past year.

The official Pyongyang-based Korean Central News Agency said the new weapon, which can be deployed from shore or towed by surface vessels, is built to “stealthily infiltrate in operational waters and create a large-scale radioactive tsunami via submarine explosion so as to destroy the enemy’s naval strike groups and major operational ports.’

The drone is called Hail, a Korean word meaning tidal wave or tsunami. North Korea’s official newspaper Rodong Sinmun published a photo of “supreme leader Kim Jong-un smiling next to a large torpedo-shaped object in an unspecified internal structure, but without further explanation. Other photos show contrails on the sea surface, presumably caused by the drone’s underwater trajectory, and a column of water exploding in the air, possibly caused by what state media described as an underwater detonation of a dummy nuclear weapon carried by the drone.