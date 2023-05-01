Novak Djokovic can at the US Open | Sport

Novak Djokovic is going to the US Open!

Source: Profimedia

Reversal! Novak Djokovic will be able to play on US Openu! After it was initially announced that the Joe Biden administration would extend the ban on entry into the country for all foreign nationals who have not been vaccinated, it has just been officially decided not to do so!

The regulation, which was in effect since January 2021 when the corona virus pandemic hit the United States, will be removed on May 11. Considering that the US Open is played from August 28 to September 10, it is now official – Novak Djokovic can go to the US Open!

“Since January 2021, the number of deaths from the corona virus has decreased by 95 percent, and the number of hospitalized patients has decreased by 91 percent. Globally, the number of deaths from the corona virus is at its lowest since the beginning of the pandemic. Due to the efforts of the entire government, a record number of “270,000,000 Americans have received at least one dose of the covid vaccine. Today, we are announcing that our administration will end all covid 19 vaccine requirements on May 11,” US officials said in a statement.

Novak could not play in tournaments in America this season due to the ban on entry of unvaccinated persons into the country, so he missed the Masters in Miami and Indian Wells and practically without a fight he fell short of 2,000 points.

He won the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open, after he could not play in Melbourne last season because he was expelled from the country, also because of his refusal to be vaccinated. Before Roland Garros, he doesn’t shine on clay, and after that comes Wimbledon.

The US Open is the last Grand Slam of the season, and given that Novak has long said that his priority is not the first place on the ATP list, which he currently holds, by the way, but winning the Grand Slams, it is clear how much this decision means to him. So far in his career, Novak Djokovic has won the US Open three times, the last time in 2018. He is not defending his points from the US Open this season because he did not play last season precisely because of his refusal to get vaccinated.