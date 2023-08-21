Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz and tore his shirt | Sport

This was one of the most difficult matches in Novak’s career

Novak Djokovic he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the longest Cincinnati final in history and after four hours of unrepeatable battle lifted the trophy. Immediately after the winning point, Nole let out a championship scream and tore off his shirt with happiness. He won the 95th title, but few were as important to him, without any hesitation! It is his 39th masters cup, soaked in sweat from top to bottom.

“It was crazy. Honestly, I don’t know what else to say. It’s hard, one of the hardest matches I’ve ever played. It doesn’t matter the tournament, the level, the category, the player… It’s amazing, from start to finish. We both went through so much that, through ups and downs, amazing, bad games, ups, downs, comebacks… One of the most exciting matches I’ve ever played. Matches like this make me work everyday and I’ve never had a doubt that I can still deliver my best game when is the most important,” said Novak after the match.

“Alcaraz? There’s nothing to say. Anyone who watched this match in the stadium or on TV saw that this rivalry is getting better and better. Alcaraz is an amazing player, he’s so young and shows so much courage…” he added is he.

“It’s hard to describe everything I’ve experienced, one of the most difficult and exciting matches I’ve had. Because of such matches and moments, I continue to work every day,” Djokovic said in Serbian, tired but smiling all the time. Won dozens of major trophies, but few that will be so dear to him.

