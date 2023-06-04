Novak Djokovic on meeting Messi, Mbappe and Neymar | Sports

At the press conference, Novak Djokovic talked about meeting big football stars.

Source: Profimedia

He also told an interesting story about that meeting. “How was it? Short but sweet. I know what it’s like when you’re getting ready for a match. A game is a game, they finished the season and secured the title before the game with Clermont, but there is preparation, expectations, they are the best players in the world. The pressure is enormous, I didn’t want to disturb their space, we saw it up close as they warm up and train. They saw me on the way to the dressing room, they greeted me. The first time I said goodbye to the two of them. They are really great champions, especially Leo who marked the history of football. We saw Neymar at half time, he signed Tara’s shirt, she loves him, Stefan loves MessiNovak began.

Then he talked about his daughter and meeting the Brazilian. “Tara doesn’t do too much sportNejmara knows, because her friend from Belgrade is half Brazilian, half Serbian, from a mixed marriage. There is a song that is popular and written for Neymar, it became a hit, that girl dances and Tara was attracted to her and then she told me that, I didn’t know. She told me that she wanted to meet him and that he must be a good football player as soon as he was in the song. By the end of the half, she was asking me where Neymar was, why he wasn’t here, where she was, she had a million questions. When we approached him, she completely froze, hid behind me, was ashamed, a nice experience for children, watching how they react to celebrities and role models, really nice.”

He also emphasized that the presence of children in Paris means a lot to him. “They give me a lot of positive energy, peace and tranquility. That is very important, the most important. I am the type of person who gets excited quickly. All the hubbub around the tournament, expectations, desires, goals, all of that comes together, then one feels that tension which is the driving force and motivating factor, it’s a fine line, it can shift very quickly and put you in a state of anxiety and nervousness. Their presence gives me peace, takes my mind off tennis, gives me balance and equilibrium. I am grateful that they came for a couple of days, they are going for school. The plan is to return at the weekend, if I reach the final.”

Did the Serbian media joke with Novak that “Stefan prepared him well for the match?” “I am grateful that they are here, Stefan wanted to be with me from early in the morning, from the warm-up, the gym, then during training, the board game we play, eating, everything he wanted to be there. I liked it and I really like it when they are there. They are my angels off the court and they help me a lot on the court,” Đoković concluded.