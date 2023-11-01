Novak Djokovic took off his clothes and showed off his muscles like Cristiano Ronaldo | Sport

Novak Djokovic showed his muscles and he did it with dedication.

Izvor: Instagram/tennistv and djokernole/Screenshot

Novak Djokovic defeated Tomas Echeverri in the 2nd round of the Masters in Paris and routinely entered the next round. After the match and the triumph in two sets (6:3, 6:2), Nole took off his shirt by the bench and tightened his muscles. Like who? Like Cristiano Ronaldo!

After the match, Nole shared a video of that situation on social media and liked the comment that he “did it like Ronaldo”. He also joked that he “pumped up” his biceps to make him look even stronger.

Certainly, the Serbian tennis player does not need any of that. He is already strong enough to be the best tennis player in history, who still has no equal. Is there anyone stronger?



See description

Novak took off his clothes – here’s which football player he sent a message!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/tennistv and djokernole/ScreenshotNo. image: 4 1 / 4 Source: Instagram/tennistv and djokernole/ScreenshotNo. image: 4 2 / 4 Source: Instagram/tennistv and djokernole/ScreenshotNo. image: 4 3 / 4 AD Source: Instagram/tennistv and djokernole/ScreenshotNo. picture: 4 4 / 4

In the next round, Novak will play against the Dutchman Talon Grikspor, against whom he has played two matches so far and won both.

Share this: Facebook

X

