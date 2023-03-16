Novak Djokovic showed himself well in his new role, although he asked for full equipment when making the watch.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/DjokerNole

Novak Djokovic did not receive permission from the American authorities to enter the country, so he cannot play in the tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. The free time he got was used for some other things, so he temporarily put aside the racket and showed what he could do in a new role – he made watches!

He was a Serbian tennis player visiting his sponsor, the watch company “Iblo” (“Hublot”) and on that occasion he made a real show. He arrived to put on his coat and show off his new skills. He didn’t do as well as he did on the field, although he succeeded in the end. “It brings me happiness,” Novak said before going inside.

He received Nole’s instructions on how to make clocks, he listened carefully, and then a man asked him if he would also like to try setting a part of the clock. “I will, I will, of course, thank you“, Novak said. He struggled at the beginning.”I didn’t manage to install the first one, I don’t have full equipment“, joked the Serb, after which he got the part he was missing, put the equipment on his eye and managed to finish the job.To create pressure? I’m close“, threw Novak and seems to have managed to complete the task.