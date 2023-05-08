Ona Mafalda will present her first album in Barcelona and Madrid

Ona Mafalda will present “Then” his first studio album, the next October 11, 2023 in the Razzmatazz Room 3 of Barcelona and the October 13 in the Changó Hall of Madrid .

In April 2021, she released her first EP in Spanish –let’s remember that Ona was born in London, to a Spanish mother and a Bulgarian father– titled “Senseless dancing” which was critically acclaimed and established her as one of the most promising pop artists. With a captivating voice and a most emotional aura, Ona Mafalda’s music has been compared to that of established artists such as Florence & The Machine.