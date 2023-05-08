Home » Ona Mafalda will present her first album in Barcelona and Madrid
Ona Mafalda will present her first album in Barcelona and Madrid

Ona Mafalda will present “Then”his first studio album, the next October 11, 2023 in the Razzmatazz Room 3 of Barcelona and the October 13 in the Changó Hall of Madrid.

In April 2021, she released her first EP in Spanish –let’s remember that Ona was born in London, to a Spanish mother and a Bulgarian father– titled “Senseless dancing” which was critically acclaimed and established her as one of the most promising pop artists. With a captivating voice and a most emotional aura, Ona Mafalda’s music has been compared to that of established artists such as Florence & The Machine.

After advances like “Ya no quema”, his stellar collaboration with the French pianist Sofiane Pamart In the melancholic “A otro lado”, the fun and extroverted “Mala suerte” and the intimate “Mi parte”, dedicated to her mother, Ona Mafalda releases her first studio album, “Then”.

