O’o, review of his album Spells en Mondo Sonoro (2023)

In the middle of last year, the duo formed by Victoria Suter and Mathieu Daubigné signed “Touche” (InFiné, 22), an interesting long-format debut that also grew exponentially with each additional listening. The French duo based in Barcelona is now delivering an annex to that work, in the form of an EP with a total of six songs making up thirty minutes of unpublished music. A release that confirms the creative restlessness of forms and manners handled by its creators, who seem to have reserved for this release what would be their most experimental songs. Or, at least, those equipped with less conventional structures.

Whatever it was, “Spells” It is an interesting and somewhat enigmatic mini-album, with organic textures (although conveniently treated) and which, far from any immediacy, bets on those sound recesses that tend to result in prizes for restless ears. If their first album walked along a fine (even supposedly blurred) line that separated pop and electronic, here it seems to be this last genre that wins the game, showing itself to be decisive in the future of the product and taking the main role over a pampered pop that , in fact, it turns out to be an appropriate travel companion.

The beautiful abnormality of “Moho” open fire while “Alone” is the jewel in the crown with six minutes of surprising evolution, before the cut that gives the title to the reference begins in its own premises. For his part, “Pendulum” boasts of classicism, while the Martian folk of “Fuel” serves as the closing. “Spells” is a reference with echoes to CocoRosie, Joanna Newsom, Radiohead, Beth Gibbons, Anohni or Björk that, despite the fact that it can be interpreted as a series of discards from “Touche”it has its own weight. So much so that it is the definitive confirmation of the value and interest of the line –as strange as it is hypnotic and sometimes even welcoming– owned by O’o.