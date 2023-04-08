Ultra-fast connectivity will soon be available in the “Fulvio Bernardini” Technical Center in Trigoria, in the AS Roma headquarters in Viale Tolstoj and in the training center of Roma Women and the Giallorossi youth sector.



The binding in optic fiber and the interconnection of the three offices will allow Rome to process the data acquired in the field in real time, making the Company even more technologically advanced.

Open Fiberthe company that is building an ultra-broadband infrastructure throughout Italy, is an Official Partner of AS Roma.

Under the signed agreement, OF will bring ultra-fast connectivity to the Viale Tolstoj office (EUR zone), in “Fulvio Bernardini” Technical Center in Piazzale Dino Viola (Trigoria) and in Roma Women’s training venue he was born in Giallorossi youth academy.

Open Fiber will build an infrastructure of net dedicated, entirely in optical fiber, which will connect the Rome structures to each other. The entirely fiber optic network is the only one on the market capable of guaranteeing performance even higher than 1 Gigabit per second in both mode FTTH (Fiber To The Home) and through dedicated architectures such as those created for the AS Roma offices, where connections between the offices at 10 Gigabits per second are symmetrical and further scalable.



Using the Open Fiber network, AS Roma will be able to record and process in real time, in each of its offices, the data relating to male and female athletes of all ages that are acquired on the pitch and project, manage and send maximum resolution.

“The partnership with AS Roma, a cutting-edge company at an Italian and European level, testifies to Open Fiber’s particular attention to the world of sport, which we aim to accompany in the innovation processes” he has declared Stephen Mazzitelli, Open Fiber Business Market Director. “The fiber optic network that we will build within the Rome offices, capable of offering very high performance in terms of connection speed and stability, will be able to offer a contribution to the analysis and management of data, which are increasingly important today for the improvement of performance”.