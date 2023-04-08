Home World Open Fiber and AS Roma, online at 10 Gigabits per second
World

Open Fiber and AS Roma, online at 10 Gigabits per second

by admin
Open Fiber and AS Roma, online at 10 Gigabits per second

Ultra-fast connectivity will soon be available in the “Fulvio Bernardini” Technical Center in Trigoria, in the AS Roma headquarters in Viale Tolstoj and in the training center of Roma Women and the Giallorossi youth sector.

The binding in optic fiber and the interconnection of the three offices will allow Rome to process the data acquired in the field in real time, making the Company even more technologically advanced.

Open Fiberthe company that is building an ultra-broadband infrastructure throughout Italy, is an Official Partner of AS Roma.

Under the signed agreement, OF will bring ultra-fast connectivity to the Viale Tolstoj office (EUR zone), in “Fulvio Bernardini” Technical Center in Piazzale Dino Viola (Trigoria) and in Roma Women’s training venue he was born in Giallorossi youth academy.

Open Fiber will build an infrastructure of net dedicated, entirely in optical fiber, which will connect the Rome structures to each other. The entirely fiber optic network is the only one on the market capable of guaranteeing performance even higher than 1 Gigabit per second in both mode FTTH (Fiber To The Home) and through dedicated architectures such as those created for the AS Roma offices, where connections between the offices at 10 Gigabits per second are symmetrical and further scalable.

Using the Open Fiber network, AS Roma will be able to record and process in real time, in each of its offices, the data relating to male and female athletes of all ages that are acquired on the pitch and project, manage and send maximum resolution.

See also  Global Market: The US winter storm has killed at least 55 people and 17,000 flights have been canceled Provided by the Associated Press

The partnership with AS Roma, a cutting-edge company at an Italian and European level, testifies to Open Fiber’s particular attention to the world of sport, which we aim to accompany in the innovation processes” he has declared Stephen Mazzitelli, Open Fiber Business Market Director. “The fiber optic network that we will build within the Rome offices, capable of offering very high performance in terms of connection speed and stability, will be able to offer a contribution to the analysis and management of data, which are increasingly important today for the improvement of performance”.

You may also like

Borca handball players in the RS Cup final...

Neighbors about the kidnapping of Partizan fans |...

THE MODERN ART GALLERY OPEN AT EASTER AND...

launches 40 rockets at a time- TV Courier

The walking man – Mondo Japan

15 European Union countries have joined a lawsuit...

Immune shots to strengthen immunity recipes | Magazine

Attack in Tel Aviv, Alessandro Parini killed and...

What we know about the Tel Aviv bombing

“Bad people” – Libero Quotidiano

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy