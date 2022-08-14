The 6th Silk Road International Expo and China East-West Cooperation and Investment and Trade Fair were grandly opened in Xi’an.Photo by reporter Zhang Chen

On the morning of August 14th, the 6th Silk Road International Expo and China East-West Cooperation and Investment and Trade Fair was grandly opened in Xi’an.

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs CommissionYang Jiechi attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Khozayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, the guest of honor, delivered a speech via video.Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s CongressdirectorLiu GuozhongAddress and announce the opening of the conference.Governor of Shaanxi ProvinceZhao YidePresided over the opening ceremony.

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs CommissionYang Jiechi attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.Photo by reporter Zhang Chen

Wang Lixia, Chairman of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Zhang Yizhen, Chairman of Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Xu Xinrong, Chairman of Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Qin Yizhi, Deputy Director of the State Administration for Market Regulation, Ren Hongbin, Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, heads of relevant central organs, national ministries, associations and central enterprises, national Heads of some provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, relevant leaders of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the provincial government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, as well as diplomatic envoys from Uzbekistan, Uruguay, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and other countries in China and Representatives of China-ASEAN Center and other international organizations attended the opening ceremony.

Foreign diplomatic envoys in China and representatives of international organizations attended the opening ceremony of the 6th Silk Expo.Photo by reporter’s mother’s home

Yang Jiechi said that Xi JinpingNearly flatIn the past 9 years since the chairman proposed the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” has achieved solid and heavy achievements, and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become a popular global public product and international cooperation platform, showing more and more vigorous vitality, and an increasingly strong attraction. China proposes that all parties should watch and help each other, overcome difficulties together, jointly safeguard human life and health, jointly consolidate the foundation of connectivity and cooperation, jointly expand new areas of cooperation, jointly build landmark livelihood projects, unswervingly deepen the “Belt and Road” cooperation, and promote The world economy will recover and grow at an early date, and efforts will be made to build the “Belt and Road” into a “development belt” that benefits the world and a “happiness road” that benefits people of all countries.

Yang Jiechi stressed that China is willing to continue to uphold the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation to develop sound cooperative relations with all countries, and will, as always, respect and support the people of all countries in pursuing an independent development path, so as to jointly promote world peace, stability, development and prosperity. China’s determination and will to safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity are unswerving. China’s complete national reunification and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation are unstoppable by any force.

Liu GuozhongIn his speech, he said that since 2013, under Xi JinpingNearly flatChairmanpersonallyplan,personallydeploy,personallyUnder the promotion, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become the most extensive and largest international cooperation platform in the world today. Located at the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Shaanxi is at the forefront of China‘s opening up to the west. Today, the momentum of high-quality development is getting stronger and stronger, the door to internal and external openings is getting bigger and bigger, and the business environment is getting better and better. Opportunities in Shaanxi are shared, and we eagerly look forward to “bringing in”, close trade exchanges with all parties, strengthen industrial cooperation, and work together to write a new chapter of high-quality development in Shaanxi. Shaanxi’s resources are shared, and we are eagerly looking forward to “going out” and jointly developing overseas markets with our brother provinces. We hope that overseas friends will give more support to Shaanxi manufacturing, Shaanxi construction, Shaanxi products and Shaanxi services. As the organizer of the Silk Expo, we must build a good platform for everyone to carry out exchanges and cooperation, and provide good services.

After the opening ceremony, the Silk Road Economic Belt International Cooperation Forum was held. Ren Hongbin, Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Li Fei, Assistant Minister of Commerce, Lian Xiaomin, member of the Leading Party Members’ Group of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, Wang Lixia, Chairman of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Zhang Yizhen, Chairman of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference delivered speeches successively.

With the theme of “interconnection, mutual integration, progress, sharing and win-win”, this year’s Silk Expo will set up 6 exhibition halls in Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center, including the International Pavilion, the China Pavilion, the Shaanxi Pavilion, the Rural Revitalization Pavilion, the Intelligent Manufacturing Pavilion, and the Green Industry Pavilion. , with a total display area of ​​72,000 square meters. A number of important forums and conferences will also be held during the conference. (Reporter’s mother’s family Liang Zhang Chen Sun Peng)