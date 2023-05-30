Home » Optoma GT2000HDR short throw laser projector receiving for future test
World

I have just received the brand new Optoma GT2000HDR for its next test. This model has been manufactured on the basis of the new chassis “ eco-designed ».

Created with sustainable development in mind, this 1080p DLP laser projector allows easy installation in any room of the house, thanks in particular to its short focal length and small footprint.

It has an external power supply.

The GT2000HDR offers a brightness of 3,500 lumens, it also has a low response time (reduced input lag) which is perfect for games that require fast reactions.

Prix Public : 1499 €TTC

main Features

  • 3500 lumens for viewing even in daylight
  • Projecteur laser Full HD 1080p, compatible 4K UHD et HDR,
  • Eco-responsible design,
  • Low power consumption, energy saving and long product life,
  • external power supply,
  • short focal length
  • 100″ diagonal image (2m23 base) from just over a meter away.
OPTOMA GT2000HDR
Optoma GT2000HDR rear panel

I’ll give you an appointment on this blog in a few days for a complete analysis of its performance.

