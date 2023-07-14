Outrage Erupts in Italy as Court Acquits Janitor Accused of Groping Student in 10-Second Incident

Italian Court Decision Sparks Outrage: School Janitor Acquitted of Groping Student in Shocking Ruling

An Italian court’s decision to acquit a school janitor who sexually assaulted a student has ignited outrage across the country. The judges of the fifth criminal section of the Rome Court ruled in favor of the 66-year-old defendant, stating that the act lasted only “between five and ten seconds.”

According to reports from the Italian state chain RAI, the incident occurred in April 2022 when the victim, then 17 years old, was ascending the school stairs with a friend. She testified that she felt a hand inside her pants, under her underwear, touching her buttocks. The janitor allegedly justified his actions by jesting, saying, “Love, you know I was joking.”

During the trial, the janitor admitted to touching the student, but claimed it was intended as a prank. Surprisingly, the judges accepted the defense’s argument, stating that the act displayed no “libidinous intent” towards the girl and was merely a “clumsy prank.”

This decision has sparked widespread condemnation, particularly among students. A local union representing high school students, “Rete degli Studenti Medi del Lazio,” voiced their disapproval on Facebook, declaring, “This is not a joke, there is nothing funny about it.” They further criticized the patriarchal system, accusing it of being supported by institutions and politics.

In response to the ruling, social media platforms witnessed a viral trend where Italians posted videos of themselves touching a sensitive part of their bodies for ten seconds, using a timer to mark the duration. The purpose was to demonstrate that even such a brief period can make people uncomfortable and dramatically impact their lives. These videos are accompanied by hashtags such as #10secondi (10 seconds) and #palpatabreve (brief groping).

Notable figures, including “The White Lotus” actor Paolo Camilli, joined the movement and expressed their frustration. Camilli shared a video on his Instagram account, questioning the state’s responsibility to protect citizens.

This ruling has not only raised concerns about the safety of students in schools but has also ignited a broader conversation about societal values and respect. As the outrage continues to grow, many are demanding justice for the victim and criticizing the flawed legal system that allowed this acquittal to occur.

