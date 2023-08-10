Home » Palermo, Edoardo Soleri’s contract extended
Palermo, Edoardo Soleri's contract extended

Palermo, Edoardo Soleri's contract extended

by livesicilia.it

1′ OF READING From outgoing player to fundamental pawn in Eugenio Corini’s tactical chessboard. Palermo, through an official note, communicated that they have extended the contract of the striker Edoardo Soleri. The centre-forward is linked to the Viale del Fante club until 30 June 2026. “I am proud of this goal achieved…

