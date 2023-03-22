Home World Palermo in Girona, first training session, sees Matteo Brunori again
Palermo in Girona, first training session, sees Matteo Brunori again

Palermo in Girona, first training session, sees Matteo Brunori again

First day of training at the La Vinya sports center in Girona for Palermo coached by Eugenio Corini. Among the noteworthy details, the start of reathletization for Matteo Brunori and for Renzo Orihuela. For the Rosanero striker, who was absent in the championship match against Modena before the break, it begins…

blogsicilia.it

