Palermo, rescuer 118 abuses a girl: convicted

Palermo, rescuer 118 abuses a girl: convicted

by livesicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The investigating judge of Palermo Filippo Serio sentenced a rescuer of the 118 accused of sexual abuse against a girl who had been transported to hospital for severe abdominal pain. The…

