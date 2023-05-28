Palermo, rescuer 118 abuses a girl: convicted

by livesicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The investigating judge of Palermo Filippo Serio sentenced a rescuer of the 118 accused of sexual abuse against a girl who had been transported to hospital for severe abdominal pain. The…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, rescuer 118 abuses a girl: sentenced appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.