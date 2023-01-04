Palestinian factions condemn Israel’s security minister’s visit to Temple Mount

On January 3, local time, Israel’s Minister of State Security Itamar Ben-Gvir (Itamar Ben-Gvir) visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount (known to Muslims as “the Al-Haram”) in the Old City of Jerusalem. House of Representatives, Palestinian factions issued strong condemnation.

Palestinian Presidential Spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh issued a statement saying Ben-Gavier’s visit was a provocation to the Palestinian people, Arab countries and the international community and would lead to an escalation of tension and violence. He pointed out that Ben Gevir’s visit shows that the impact on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound has been escalated from the Israeli Jews to the Israeli government, and the Israeli side has repeatedly threatened to change the historical status quo of the Temple Mount, which will have serious consequences for everyone. as a result of.

Palestinian Prime Minister Ashtiyeh said at the government work conference that Ben Gvir’s visit violated all Palestinian and international norms, agreements and international laws, and the Palestinians will not stop resisting this. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that Ben Gevir’s visit was an unprecedented provocation and serious threat to Palestine and the Palestine-Israel issue. Palestine strongly condemned this and will hold the new Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accountable. The statement stated that the newly established Israeli government has shown its true intentions, and Palestine calls on regional and international parties to take action and intervene.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip of Palestine also issued a statement saying that Ben Gevir’s visit was a flagrant aggression and crime against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which “fueled the fire” of the regional situation. The government bears full responsibility for this. Hamas calls on the Palestinian people to stand firm and calls on the Arab countries and the international community to actively take measures to provide support to Palestine. (Headquarters reporter Zhao Bing)