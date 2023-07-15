Panathinaikos announcement about manager Fenerbahce and Giorgos Papayanis | Sports

Panathinaikos officially terminated cooperation with the management agency that represents the “runaway” center in Fenerbahce

Source: MN Press

Janakopoulos also accused Greek coach Dimitris Itudis, former assistant of Željko Obradović in Panathinaikos, of “sharing money with the agent” and also expressed surprise at the amount offered by the Turkish club to the basketball player. “Panathinaikos has no intention of cooperating again with any player represented by Nikos Spanos (owner of the ‘Network Sports‘ agency), because the club does not want to be introduced to such stories with agents, players, teams and coaches. Spanos, Itoudis and others are now condemned the basketball world and anyone who wants to wear a Panathinaikos jersey should know that with that manager this door remains completely closed,” it was announced.

Janakopoulos was much harsher in his condemnation and accused Itoudis of not wanting to let full-back Tyler Dorsey, who he said he “didn’t use at all”, to come to Panathinaikos and on top of that he gave 1.6 million to the player who had an offer Panathinaikos of 1.3 million and 1.7 million. “And all this while he asked for 1.3 and 1.7 million, and we said ‘yes’, but he still went elsewhere. Am I the only one who doesn’t make sense and who suspects that something is hidden?” he wrote is a rich Greek heir to the financial empire of a family that successfully operates in the pharmaceutical industry.

This week, on the occasion of the departure of their player to Fenerbahce, Partizan reacted in a similar way, saying yes terminates cooperation with Miodrag Ražnatović and his agency “Beobasket” due to the transfer of Jama Madara to Fener.

This summer, Panathinaikos made the most ambitious team in more than 10 years since Obradovic’s departure, during which the “greens” had no success in the Euroleague. Partizan’s center Matijas Lesor, Zvezda guard Luka Vildoza, Olympiakos leader Kostas Slukas, who signed a dizzying contract of three million euros per season, came…

BONUS VIDEO:

01:01 PIONEER ALL RED-WHITE! DELIJE WELCOME PANATHINAIKOS WITH SPECTACULAR CHOREOGRAPHY Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

