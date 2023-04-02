The Greek club is playing a little better than at the beginning of the season, and the Lithuanian is advertising for that.

Source: MN PRESS

The season in the Euroleague is coming to an end, and Panathinaikos basketball players will finish the competition at the bottom of the table this year as well. The experiment with Dejan Radonjić did not work, so the controversial Janakopoulos decided during the season to hand the Montenegrin specialist his resignation. It seems that it is a decision that the players of the Greek team, at least Marius Grigonis, have been waiting for.

The Lithuanian basketball player announced himself and commented on the first part of the season, but he did not have many nice things to say about the coach who dominated regional basketball with Zvezda. In fact, he said that his teammates were also without a coach, alluding to the tenure of the coach he already “called out” a few weeks ago!

“Not everyone is going to like what I’m about to say, but the coaching change has definitely changed everything. In the beginning, we didn’t have a coach so it was difficult for us to function as a team“, said Grigonis and added that they are not yet at the right level:

“Even so, of course, with whatever improvement there is now, it’s still not enough. We’re losing games. We need a step up and I hope the moment will come when we catch Olympiakos. There are some positive signs from what you see, but we still have a long way to go. We have to work hard and train more.”

We remind you that Dejan Radonjić decided to accept the invitation from Athens and take over Panathinaikos after winning trophies with Red Star the previous summer. The Greek team had a difficult season behind them and wanted a new start, but they handed the Montenegrin expert his resignation after only a few months. Since then, the name of the next coach has been auctioned off, and the famous Pablo Laso has also been shyly mentioned.

