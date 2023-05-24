Home » Payment of pensions for May 2023 | Info
Payment of pensions for May 2023 | Info

Payment of pensions for May 2023 | Info

PIO fund announced the exact dates for the payment of pensions for May.

Source: MONDO/U.Arsić

For about 1.65 million pensioners in Serbia, the payment of pensions for May will start already on June 2. The first on the list, as in previous months, to be paid are those from independent activities, while farmers and military pensioners will receive the money on June 6. The money will be paid to the current accounts of the employees who are the most on the list of the PIO fund on June 10, and two days later they will be able to pick it up at post office counters or it will be delivered to their home addresses.

According to announcements, pensions should increase by 14 to 15 percent by the end of the year, minimum 12 percent. Larger checks should be expected by November. According to the calculation, if the income of the oldest would increase by 15 percent, the average pension would be increased by about 5,000 dinars and would amount to 43,498 dinars. Most pensioners can count on an increase of about 4,000 dinars.

