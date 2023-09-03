“Pending Accounts”: A Documentary on Imprisonment and Torture During Pinochet’s Dictatorship Returns to Local Cinema

“Pendientes Cuentas,” a documentary recounting the harrowing story of Chilean journalist Carlos Weber’s imprisonment and torture under the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship 50 years ago, is set to return to local cinemas on September 7. The documentary, directed by Arleen Cruz-Alicea, offers an intimate portrayal of Weber’s journey back to his native country, exploring the distances, affections, and silences with his family and friends, as well as the lingering traces of repression.

Cruz-Alicea emphasizes the importance of continuing the conversation about human rights, particularly in light of present circumstances in Chile, stating, “Since its premiere, a lot has happened in Chile, and a lot has happened for Weber. This special billboard is an opportunity to continue the conversation in favor of human rights, in light of the present.”

Weber, who has resided in Puerto Rico for 27 years, left Chile following his imprisonment and torture resulting from the military coup on September 11, 1973. Upon discovering his name included in the list of the tortured by the Valech Commission in August 2011, Weber felt compelled to break his silence of over four decades. The documentary explores his path of reconnection, confronting unanswered questions, avoided encounters, and long-ignored wounds.

“Pending Accounts,” filmed in both Puerto Rico and Chile, will be screened again at Fine Arts Cinema in the Miramar, San Juan sector. The project has garnered attention and recognition, receiving a Special Mention in the Best International Feature Film category at the XXV Madrid Film Festival. It has also been showcased at the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Chile and enjoyed a successful run in movie theaters across the island.