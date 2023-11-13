Pete International Airport comparten un clip de Rachel Goswell (Slowdive)

After much recent activity on the alternative rock band front Slowdivevocalist Rachel Goswell has put together the footage that inspired the video for her latest collaboration with the band Pete International Airport. “Tic Tac” is the title track of the vinyl edition of the album, scheduled for release on November 24, and which in turn has featured the collaboration of the guitarist of the group The Dandy Warhols, Courtney Taylor-Taylor. In fact, the leader of Pete International Airport is Peter Holmström, also member of The Dandy Warhols.

The 7″ vinyl, which will be released at the end of November, is printed on translucent yellow vinyl and features a B-side that includes a remix with Anton Newcombe, from The Brian Jonestown Massacre. Additionally, it will be distributed through Little Cloud Records.

The single “Tic Tac” is from Pete’s third album International Airport, “It Felt Like The End Of The World“, an elaborate psychedelic rock journey into the dark heart of electronica that was released before the summer. This album includes collaborations with Alexander Hackett (Pang Attack), Lisa Elle (Dark Horses), Dion Lunadon (A Place To Bury Strangers, The D4), y Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick).

