Home » Photos of the fires in Greece
World

Photos of the fires in Greece

by admin
Photos of the fires in Greece

Loading player

Large fires have been raging in Greece all week. The worst affected areas are Loutraki, near the city of Corinth, and a forest near Dervenochoria, about 30 kilometers north of Athens. In recent days, the tourist resort of Lagonisi, about 40 kilometers southeast of Athens, had also been hit, and there had also been fires on the islands of Crete and Rhodes. The situation was aggravated by the strong winds and the heat wave that has been affecting the entire Mediterranean basin for several days, which has created a very dry climate favorable to the spread of fires.

As a result of the fires, traffic on some motorways and some railway sections was interrupted. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a visit to Brussels described the situation as worrying: “We’ve always had fires in the summer, but due to the effects of climate change right now they seem more intense.”

– Read also: The great heat in the northern hemisphere

See also  Pd back in the streets. By now it has become an offshoot of Landini - Il Tempo

You may also like

Helmet will return to Spain at the end...

Russia’s Potential Expansion of Attacks: White House Warns...

Coalition calls on congress to pass Shireen Act...

Greece Besieged by Intense Heat and Rampant Forest...

Andrea Purgatori died at the age of 70...

The American arrested in North Korea is a...

After Blur’s return, Damon Albarn thinks Oasis will...

Restriction of railway traffic due to storm |...

Mitrović boycotts Fulham | Sports

Saharan Dust Cloud Moving over Caribbean and Threatening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy