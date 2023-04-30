Pick-up modified by Ken Block in homage to Paul Walker goes up for auction: tears among enthusiasts

Ken Block and Paul Walker are two figures to whom fans have become very attached. But maybe you don’t know this detail.

Ken Block and Paul Walker are two figures to which, in one way or another, motorists and enthusiasts are closely related. The first, who passed away on January 2, was famous as a professional rally driver and stuntman. Famous for the Hoonigan Racing Division and great protagonist of the gymkhana events, the American stuntman has become iconic thanks to extreme and spectacular videos, making the gymkhana itself more famous.

As for Paul Walker, he’s also well loved. In the beginning thanks to the active participation in various Fast and Furious films, which achieved global success. Unfortunately, the American actor also passed away, exactly in 2013 in Santa Clarita in California due to a car accident. A tragic and truly unforgettable event, which certainly joins the one that struck Ken Block much more recently. Even if it is not the only factor that connects the two super VIPs who have now disappeared.

An incredible car up for auction: the tribute to Paul Walker that no one knew

Today we will see a very special Ford F-150, equipped with a pick-up. Produced in 2000 and dubbed Lord Frighteningwas modified and built by Hoonigan Industries – company made famous by Ken Block, who owned it for years before his tragic death – as a tribute to the Ford F-150 Lightning van driven by Paul Walker in the former Fast and Furious. A spectacular tribute from cost of over 12 thousand euros and now finished that’s all Bring a Trailer.

The model in question is equipped with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Reworked some details, such as a handbrake, seats (Sparco), 19-inch blue wheels and Belltech shock absorbers and springs. The instrument cluster is digital, and the steering wheel is Sparco. The oil was also changed; this car was bought in 2022 by a seller, who has now agreed to auction it. The equipment includes a sliding rear window and taillights.

As far as the engine is concerned, the power is sent to the rear wheels also with the help of the rear axle – without obviously forgetting the manual gearbox already mentioned above. The Ford also suffered an accident in 2006, however as the shots of the vehicle show, we are talking about a vehicle in absolutely excellent condition. For fans of Ken Block and especially Paul Walker there really could not be a better purchase to make.