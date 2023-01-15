Home World Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal: at least 13 dead
Plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal: at least 13 dead

A plane with 72 people on board has crashed in Nepal. This was reported by a spokesman for the airline Yeti Airlines. “There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members,” Sudarshan Bartaula said, “at the moment we don’t know if there are any survivors.” The first toll is 13 dead. There are numerous wounded. Recovery of the bodies is ongoing and more casualties are expected. The causes of the accident are not known at the moment.

The aircraft crashed between the old and new airport of Pokhara in central Nepal, a spokesman for the airline said. The wreck is on fire and rescuers are trying to put out the flames, said local official, Gurudutta Dhakal.

“Rescuers have already arrived at the crash site and are trying to put out the fire. All the emergency agencies are now focused on extinguishing the fire and rescuing the passengers first,” Dhakal added.

According to initial information, there were ten foreigners on board.

