Plants that are poisonous to animals | Magazine

See which plants are poisonous and harmful to your pets!

Source: MONDO/Pavle Knežević

If you have a pet, some plants in the garden or simply outside could have a negative effect on your furry friend. Several veterinarians explained which are harmful and which are poisonous. He found himself in first place narcissusa yellow flower that grows during spring and summer.

“Although it is beautiful, the plant, flower and bulb can cause vomiting, stomach pain, as well as cardiac arrhythmias and respiratory depression,” explains veterinarian Sara.

Other veterinarians from the same practice have also shared other plants and flowers that can be dangerous for your pets on the social network TikTok. So there they are lily of the valley which can cause diarrhea and vomiting, as well as decreased heart rate and severe cardiac arrhythmias.

Another flower that can be dangerous for dogs is oleander. If pets eat the leaves and flowers, it can cause severe vomiting, slow heart rate and can be fatal. Tulip they are also dangerous for dogs and cats, as well as the flower azaleja. And if you grow at home sago palm, take care. Only the leaf or seed of this plant leads to vomiting, but also to liver problems.

See more in the video:



01:26 Poisonous flowers Source: Tiktok/ucahteam Source: Tiktok/ucahteam

(WORLD)