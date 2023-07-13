plunged into a 3m deep pool. Manslaughter is being investigated

FOGGIA – The bodies of two Romanian brothers aged 6 and 7 have been found missing for several hours in Manfredonia, in the province of Foggia. According to what has been learned, the two children were found dead inside one of the irrigation basins in the area and where searches by the fire brigade were now underway. The firefighters, already on site with the divers for searches, recovered the bodies from an irrigation tank.

The basins for irrigating the land are inside a farm in the countryside between Manfredonia and Zapponeta, in the locality of Fonterosa: their slippers found on the edge of the basin are causing concern. The parents of the two siblings raised the alarm. The victims fell into a basin measuring 40 by 40 meters and about 3 meters deep. The area is poorly lit and rescuers are also working on the spot with photocells to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the tragic accident.

“A dramatic intervention”: this is how the Fire Brigade described the operations that last night led to the discovery of the bodies of the two brothers, aged six and seven, of Romanian nationality, drowned in an irrigation tank, about three meters deep , in the countryside between Manfredonia and Zapponeta, in the province of Foggia Investigations are underway to ascertain how the two children – whose parents, who were resting when their children left home, reported them missing yesterday afternoon – are drowned in the vat.

IL VASCONE, A FEW METERS FROM THEIR HOME: PERHAPS THEY WERE LOOKING FOR REFRIGERATION

The agricultural irrigation tank, in which they drowned yesterday, is only a few tens of meters from the farmhouse where the two six and seven-year-old brothers, of Romanian origin, lived with their parents in the countryside between Manfredonia and Zapponeta, in the Foggia area.

According to what has been learned – the fence of the basin – which has an embankment of about one and a half meters – was partially uprooted. Police investigators, with the help of the fire brigade, are carrying out further investigations to ascertain the dynamics of the accident.

“It was a terrible night”: these are the words used by Domenico De Pinto, provincial commander of the fire brigade who last night found the bodies of two children, aged six and seven, drowned in an agricultural irrigation tank in the countryside of Manfredonia.

According to what has been learned, the parents’ alarm was raised in the late afternoon, while the firefighters of the Manfredonia detachment arrived at the scene at 21.36. About an hour and a half later, the divers arrived from Bari and, around midnight, they found the two bodies, ten minutes apart from each other.

IT IS INVESTIGATED FOR culpable homicide

An investigation for manslaughter has been opened to ascertain any responsibility for the deaths, which occurred yesterday by drowning, of two children, aged six and seven, in an agricultural irrigation tank in the countryside between Manfredonia and Zapponeta, in the Foggia area. Police investigators are at work on site – where numerous journalists and television operators have arrived.

On site, a two-storey farm which is a couple of meters from the basin, it is possible to notice a small hole in the fence which delimits the area. From there the children may have had access to the area to climb the bank, about one meter high, to then end up in the large basin, where – for reasons to be ascertained – they drowned. And therefore the hypothesis that the two little brothers wanted to find refreshment by entering the basin is gaining more and more strength.

«The children used to play in front of the farm without ever leaving. We can’t explain this tragedy.” This was told by some relatives of the two six and seven-year-old children of Romanian origin who drowned yesterday in an irrigation tank in the countryside of Manfredonia (Foggia). The Romanian family has two other minor daughters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

