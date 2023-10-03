Home » Police in the community – socializing of children with members of the police sg2023 | Info
Members of the Police Administration, the Traffic Police Administration, the Special and Intervention Brigade, the Fire Brigade, the Red Cross Stari Grad and the Republic Agency for Traffic Safety took part in today’s review of the MUP units.

The City Municipality of Stari Grad and the Police Station Stari Grad, in cooperation with the “Dečji Dani” Preschool, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Agency for Traffic Safety and the JP “Beogradska Fortress” organized the second educational Review of the Ministry of Interior’s organizational units for over 400 toddlers and preschoolers from kindergartens in Starograd.

Preschoolers, together with their teachers, along with police expert guides from PS Stari grad, met their uniformed colleagues from different police services – motor traffic police, intervention brigade, MUP cavalry units, and the biggest delight was the police dogs that the children petted.

Today’s review was attended by the President of the Stari Grad Municipality Radoslav Marjanović with his colleagues, the director of the Stari Grad Preschool “Dečji Dani” Sanja Lazović, the director of the JP “Belgrade Fortress” as well as the head of the Stari Grad PS Radenko Resanović as well as members of the police patrol from China who are staying in Serbia .


The President of the City Municipality reiterated that this municipality has exceptional cooperation with the Stari Grad Police Station within the Security Alliance that was formed in 2020. “One of the many joint activities that we carry out with PS Stari grad is this event, which is held for the second year in a row, and which aims to introduce children of preschool age to different departments and units of the MUP and to develop a relationship of trust with the police,” he pointed out. Marjanović added that the goal of the City Municipality of Stari Grad is to provide a safe environment for all fellow citizens, especially the youngest, together with the members of the PS Stari Grad.

